Tabor Hill Winery has launched canned mimosas, designed for on-the-go enjoyment.

Expertly crafted with quality ingredients and Tabor Hill's expertise, the canned mimosas provide a convenient way to indulge in the classic brunch cocktail. Available flavors include:

Blood Orange Mimosa: This blend marries the bright, zesty flavor of blood oranges with the effervescence of sparkling wine.

Pineapple Mimosa: This flavor combines juicy pineapple with crisp bubbles for a delightfully refreshing sip.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new line of canned Mimosas," says Matthew Moersch, CEO at Moersch Hospitality Group and Tabor Hill Winery. "With the convenience of a can and the premium quality synonymous with Tabor Hill, these Mimosas are perfect for those who want to enjoy a taste of summer wherever they go."

Tabor Hill's canned mimosas will be available for purchase starting in June at all Tabor Hill locations, online, and at regional retailers.

Additionally, Tabor Hill has introduced Brut Riesling, capturing the essence of the Lake Michigan Shore AVA and showcasing grapes from the region's rich terroir.

Tabor Hill's winemaking team has balanced the crisp acidity of Riesling with a delicate effervescence, resulting in a sparkling wine that exudes both refreshment and elegance.

Following the success of Brut Rosé released last year, the Brut Riesling is set to elevate Tabor Hill sparkling wine offerings further.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Brut Riesling, which perfectly encapsulates the artistry of winemaking," say Keith Hauck and Sage Briggs, winemakers at Tabor Hill. "Our team has expertly curated this sparkling wine to blend the mature, well-rounded characteristics of classic Riesling with a vibrant burst of juicy fruit. Balanced acidity complements refreshing bubbles, with intricate notes of beeswax, pear, petrol, jasmine and a hint of salinity."

Tasting notes and pairings:

Flavor profile: A refined balance of crisp acidity and delicate bubbles, enriched with notes of beeswax, pear, petrol, jasmine, and a subtle touch of salinity.

Pairings: This Brut Riesling is ideal for any occasion, paired with light dishes such as seafood, salads and fresh fruit.

Brut Riesling is available for purchase in June at all Tabor Hill locations, online and regional retailers.