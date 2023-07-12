Hill's Pet Nutrition announced that its Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin portfolio is now available with MSC-certified Alaskan Pollock and insect protein. The company states that the product line supports pets with stomach and skin sensitivities.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition has created a new formula for its Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin line. It is available with sustainably-sourced MSC-Certified Pollock in the dog and cat recipes and also with insect protein in the dog recipe.

The new formulas feature traceable, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock from a Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified fishery and innovative insect protein (for the dog recipe). These new protein sources reportedly represent Hill's focus on science-led innovation offering pets biology-based nutrition.

"Our new Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin line extension delivers the same science-led, tailored nutrition and key benefits as the original Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin products but now features more sustainable seafood," says Dr. Karen Shenoy, US chief veterinary officer for Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Hill’s states the product’s benefits include:

Highly digestible recipe that's gentle on the stomach

Vitamin E & Omega-6 fatty acids for skin & coat nourishment

Antioxidants, Vitamin C+E, for a healthy immune system

A savory fish flavor

Annually, 43% of cats and 56% of dogs encounter digestive issues, while skin issues affect 31% of cats and 42% of dogs. This is according to a 2022 nationwide survey of 2,000 cat and 2,000 dog owners. At the same time, nearly three out of four (71%) dog or cat owners agree that using environmentally friendly pet products and services is important, per a consumer survey of nearly 1,500 pet owners, the company states.

The Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock offers a lean protein that provides a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, states Hill’s. By using MSC-certified pollock, the company offers a traceable ingredient from a sustainable fishery with a 1% by-catch rate that meets requirements across three principles:

Only fishing healthy stocks

Being well-managed so stocks can be fished long-term

Minimizing their impact on other species and the wider ecosystem

The Innovative Insect Protein, used in the dog recipe only, is raised in North America and offers a source of fiber and beneficial nutrients.