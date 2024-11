Green Giant is launching canned 100% Pure Pumpkin in time for the holiday season.

With pumpkin grown on U.S. family-owned farms, Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin gives at-home cooks a new option. The cans are available in 15-oz. and 29-oz. varieties.

Green Giant 100% Pure Pumpkin is currently available at Costco locations and select retailers in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio and South Dakota.