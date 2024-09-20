Green Giant is launching 12 new veggie-forward frozen offerings, including three brand new items: Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Corn Cob Bites and Veggie Ramen.

The brand will also be expanding its Green Giant Restaurant Style line, including new items from Roasting Veggies and Veggies & Rice. All 12 products can be found in the frozen food aisle this month with greater national distribution in the fall.

Capitalizing on the viral trend of smashed veggies, the Green Giant brand is introducing two frozen varieties of Crispy Smashed Potatoes: Original (Sea Salt & Black Pepper) and Garlic Parmesan. Green Giant Crispy Smashed Potatoes are perfectly seasoned, ready in minutes and can be cooked in an air fryer.

The brand is also launching Corn Cob Bites in two varieties: Butter, Salt & Pepper and Mexican Style Street Corn. Each frozen bag has approximately 1-in. cuts of corn on the cob.

To round out its new launches, the Green Giant brand is expanding into a new category with Veggie Ramen. Available in Chicken Flavored, Beef Flavored, Garlic Soy and Spicy Chicken Flavored, Veggie Ramen blends vegetables, ramen noodles and broth.

"Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Corn Cob Bites and Veggie Ramen offer fun twists to classic favorites, while remaining a convenient and affordable option that doesn't sacrifice taste," says Kristen Thompson, president of frozen and vegetables and senior vice president of B&G Foods. "In addition to these new frozen veggie products, we'll be expanding the Green Giant Restaurant Style line. We've seen great success with our Restaurant Style sides because consumers love incorporating high-quality veggies into their meals without having to leave home, so we are delighted to provide even more delicious options."

Green Giant is adding four new varieties to its Restaurant Style Roasting Veggies and Veggies & Rice lines, including Broccoli & Roasted Red Potatoes with Cheddar Seasoning, Tri-Colored Potatoes with Steakhouse Butter Seasoning, Broccoli Pilaf with Garlic Parmesan Seasoning, and Asparagus, Pea & Mushroom Risotto with Truffle Parmesan Sauce.