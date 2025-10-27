B&G Foods to Sell Green Giant Canada Product Lines to Long-Time Co-Manufacturer

B&G Foods, Inc. has entered into an agreement to sell the Green Giant and Le Sieur frozen and shelf-stable vegetable product lines in Canada to Nortera Foods.

B&G Foods expects the sale to close during the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval in Canada and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

B&G Foods previously divested the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to Seneca Foods in November 2023 and the Le Sueur U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line to McCall Farms in August 2025. B&G Foods continues to evaluate and pursue the possible divestiture of its Green Giant U.S. frozen vegetable product line.

“Our decision to sell the Green Giant and Le Sieur brands in Canada is another milestone in our ongoing effort to divest brands and product lines that are non-core to B&G Foods’ long-term strategy, sharpen our focus and reduce long-term debt,” says Casey Keller, president and CEO of B&G Foods. “Green Giant is a well-recognized and trusted brand in Canada. We believe that Nortera Foods, the long-time, primary co-manufacturer for the brand in Canada, is well-positioned to drive continued success for Green Giant in Canada.”

B&G Foods intends to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of long-term debt, the purchase of assets useful in B&G Foods’ business, and to pay taxes, fees and expenses related to the sale.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Barclays Capital Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors to B&G Foods.