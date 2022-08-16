Green Giant announced the introduction of three new products, Green Giant Restaurant Style sides, Green Giant Zucchini Tots and Green Giant Veggie Spiral Skillets, to its portfolio of frozen sides and meals. All three lines of new releases will begin to appear in the freezer aisle of select grocers nationwide in August.

"The continued success of our Veggie Swap-Ins line proves that consumers are always looking for creative new ways to cook and eat their vegetables," says Kristen Thompson, president of frozen & vegetables and senior vice president of B&G Foods. "We developed our latest innovations in partnership with highly trained chefs to help make cooking delicious, restaurant-quality veggie-based meals and sides at home more convenient— and flavorful— than ever."

The cornerstone release, Green Giant Restaurant Style sides, are vegetable-based side dishes inspired by some of America's favorite restaurants. The hearty cuts of vegetables include savory sauces and come ready-to-sauté directly in a skillet or pan for a restaurant-like experience at home. The four varieties include: Cauliflower & Fire Roasted Onions with Garlic Butter, Honey Glazed Carrots with Sage Butter, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, and Teriyaki Cauliflower & Broccoli.

Green Giant Zucchini Tots mark the brand's first zucchini-based tots available at market. Loaded with zucchini as the first ingredient, these tots, available in Parmesan Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion, and Pizza varieties, can be enjoyed as a side dish, snack, or appetizer and are perfect for use in air fryers.

To round out its new releases, Green Giant is expanding its Green Giant Veggie Spirals line with the introduction of Green Giant Veggie Spiral Skillets. Chef-made sauces combine with zucchini veggie spirals and crisp vegetables to create this side dish or meal starter that cooks in the skillet, or microwave, in minutes. Three varieties are Marinara, Teriyaki and Garlic Basil.