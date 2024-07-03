Refrigerated & Frozen Foods is officially accepting nominations for its 2024 Processor of the Year award.

This award honors a refrigerated and/or frozen foods processor for its year-over-year growth and leadership in product sales, packaging, distribution strategies, food safety, new product development, plant expansions, sustainability programs and more.

The chosen food processor/manufacturer will appear on the cover of our November eMagazine 2024 issue, included in Refrigerated & Frozen Foods’ promotional materials and social media channels and will be featured as a guest on the From the Cold Corner podcast.

Have questions? Contact Editor-in-Chief Kelley Rodriguez at rodriguezk@bnpmedia.com. Good luck!

Find out more and submit a nomination today!