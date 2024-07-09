Claussen is teaming up with New York-based bite-size dessert company, Baked by Melissa, to create pickle cupcakes.

To celebrate National Pickle Month, the dessert will be available for pickle enthusiasts nationwide, while supplies last.

Citing Datassential, Claussen notes pickle products continue to trend, with 73 percent of Americans reporting that they enjoy the taste of pickles. To give the fans what they wanted, Claussen entered the beverage space for the first time last year, launching a sparkling wine cocktail. This summer, it’s all about desserts.

“We’re excited to keep our pickle momentum going this summer with our first-ever dessert,” says Caroline Sheehey, brand manager for Claussen Pickles. “Pickle is such a universal flavor, so we are constantly working to find new and unique ways to bring Claussen’s signature taste to many different beloved occasions. These cupcakes will be the perfect unexpected twist for pickle fanatics everywhere.”

Combining Baked by Melissa’s handcrafted bite-size cupcakes and Claussen Pickles’ tangy flavor, the Baked by Melissa x Claussen Pickle Cupcakes feature a pickle-infused cake topped with pickle buttercream icing and red and white sprinkles. The result is a bright, balanced, sweet-salty-sour pickle treat.

"Anyone who’s seen @BakedByMelissa on TikTok knows I am a pickle lover, whether I'm making pickles at home or adding pickles to my favorite dishes, so it only made sense to bring the Claussen’s iconic flavor to Baked by Melissa cupcakes next, for an unexpected tangy treat," says Melissa Ben-Ishay, co-founder and CEO of Baked by Melissa. "The addition of pickle gives the cupcake a zippy sweet-salty-sour kick, making it a truly unique ingredient for a bite-size cupcake.”

The Baked by Melissa x Claussen Pickle Cupcake will be available beginning July 8 in packs of 6 or 25, while supplies last. The 6-pack is available exclusively at all Baked by Melissa store locations for $10.25, while the 25-pack is exclusive to BakedbyMelissa.com for $37 for nationwide shipping.