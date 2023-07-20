Claussen has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a pickle-flavored cocktail. Founded by media influencers and entrepreneurs, Ben Soffer, Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry, the new Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen incorporates the taste of Claussen pickles, marking the first time the 150-year-old brand has entered the beverage space.

When Spritz Society announced a pickle flavor as its 2022 April Fools’ prank, it was surprised by the reaction. Spritz Society’s focus is on community-led innovation, and one year later, Spritz Society and Claussen turned this once “prank” into a reality. The result is a refreshing, crisp, pickle flavored sparkling wine cocktail launching in summer.

Spritz Society sparkling wine cocktails feature white wine and all-natural fruit flavors. Each 8.4-oz. can of Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen has 6% ABV, 120 calories and 5g of sugar.

“At Spritz Society, our community is one of the most important elements of the brand and their input is crucial in everything we do,” says Ben Soffer, founder and CEO, Spritz Society. “Nearly a year after launching this idea as an April Fools’ joke and continuing to get requests for a pickle flavor daily, we are thrilled to be teaming up with Claussen to bring Pickle to life. Knowing that Claussen also prioritizes high-quality and premium ingredients made them the perfect partner for this collaboration and we are so excited for everyone to try it!”