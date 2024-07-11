Nidec’s U.S. MOTORS division recently promoted two long-time staffers to senior roles.

Cory Kniepp is now director, strategic planning and marketing operations, and Patrick Hogg is senior marketing director, industrial OEMs and distribution.

In his new role, Kniepp will support growth initiatives, collaborating with senior management in shaping business strategy and conducting data analysis to ensure continued alignment with goals. He was previously director, marketing operations. Kniepp joined Nidec in 2017 as a market manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science in general engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Hogg will continue to lead the company’s industrial pumping, distribution and general industry markets, along with a stronger focus on business development for these and other growing markets in the industrial segment. He has been with Nidec for over 16 years (including when U.S. MOTORS was part of Emerson). In that time, he has moved up from engineering co-op through customer design marketing and product management. For the past three years, Hogg has been director of marketing for the industrial markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and an MBA from University of Missouri-St. Louis.