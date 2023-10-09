Mastronardi Produce has announced the addition of two high-tech greenhouse operations in Kentucky into its U.S. farm network. The high-tech greenhouse facilities—separately located in Richmond and Morehead, Kentucky—represent a combined 120 acres of production.

Paul Mastronardi, president and CEO of Mastronardi Produce Ltd., states that the company is invested in expanding its production capacity and employment opportunities. It plans to provide opportunities to continue careers in the industry and grow within the company.