Kraft-Heinz's Ore-Ida and GoodPop are launching the Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop, a first-of-its-kind frozen treat offering a sweet and salty combination the brands say fans are craving. The limited-edition offering is now available nationwide ahead of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop wraps a vanilla oatmilk frozen base in a chocolate fudge shell rolled in real, crispy potato bits. The collaboration creates an all-in-one, mess-free offering that aims to delight French fry and ice cream lovers across the country.

“For over 70 years, Ore-Ida has offered Americans delicious and crispy French fries in the comfort of their homes,” says Jackie Britva, senior brand manager for Ore-Ida at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Nothing says summer quite like the sweet and salty combo of a fry dipped in a milkshake, but fans often have to go to a restaurant to enjoy the summertime staple. In partnership with GoodPop, we put a unique and convenient spin on the American classic, bringing it to home freezers everywhere. Put simply, we dipped it, so our fans don’t have to.”

"At GoodPop, we love creating cleaned-up versions of classic treats. With this seasonal collaboration, we hope to rekindle that child-like joy of summer, with a decidedly modern twist," says Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder of GoodPop. "As always, GoodPop's goal is to elevate expectations for nostalgic favorites, so these Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pops are dairy and gluten free, fit for all families to enjoy."

The Ore-Ida x GoodPop Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pops will be available for nationwide shipping at https://goodpop.com/buy-online/fudge-n-vanilla-french-fry-pops/ for $9.99 per pack of 4 pops while supplies last .