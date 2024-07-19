Nestlé’s R&D teams have now found a way to reduce the fat present in milk powder by up to 60%, without compromising on quality, taste and creamy texture.

Key to this innovation is the controlled aggregation of milk proteins, where the size and texture of milk fat is mimicked by protein. This fat reduction leads to lower calorie levels compared to full-fat milk.

“Leveraging our expertise in nutrition science and product development, we have successfully introduced this proprietary technology in Ninho Adulto in Brazil and reduced the level of milk fat in the product significantly,” says Isabelle Bureau-Franz, Nestlé's head of R&D for the Nutrition business. “Our new milk brings creaminess and mouthfeel and is preferred by consumers.”

Laurent Alsteens, Global Category Head in Nestlé's Nutrition Strategic Business Unit, adds: "This innovation revolutionizes the way our consumers can enjoy dairy products while improving their experience. It marks an important milestone in our approach to offer healthier options without compromising on the taste that consumers love. Ninho is a hugely popular brand in Brazil and our sustained innovation will ensure we continue to meet ever-evolving customer expectations. I am delighted that we are rolling out this technology across our Nido portfolio globally, which will help drive demand for this product offering."

Nestlé's new fat reduction method is just one of many solutions developed by the company's R&D experts. These include an enzymatic process to reduce intrinsic sugars in key ingredients, as well as a proprietary micro-aeration technology that increases the creaminess of chocolate while also meeting consumer taste preferences.