GNT is working to develop plant-based, sustainable EXBERRY color solutions for food and beverage manufacturers using unique fermentation technologies.

The company has been creating EXBERRY colors from fruit, vegetables and plants since its foundation in 1978. It is now expanding into fermentation to increase innovation and sustainability in its plant-based solutions.

Producing colors through fermentation allows for improved functionality as well as efficient and sustainable year-round production. Once the raw materials have been cultivated, they can be scaled up in larger bioreactors for industrial production. This phase involves maintaining optimal conditions to ensure high biomass yield and pigment concentration.

To deliver on its aims, GNT has chosen to collaborate with Plume Biotechnology, a UK-based startup focused on innovation in fermentation science and bioprocessing for natural colors.

“As pioneers in plant-based colors, innovation has always been crucial to GNT, and we’re fully committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for our customers,” says Frederik Hoeck, GNT Group’s managing director. “As a family business, we understand the importance of acting responsibly and ensuring we are truly sustainable. This partnership with Plume will help us add new, futureproof options to our plant-based EXBERRY® portfolio.”

Thomas Burns, CEO at Plume Biotechnology, adds: “The rapid evolution of fermentation-based technologies is providing unprecedented opportunities within the realms of natural colors. Plume is passionate about translating these cutting-edge technological developments into healthy, exciting, and sustainable products for consumers. In GNT, we have found the perfect strategic partner with a shared commitment to delivering excellent products whilst keeping sustainability at the heart of everything we do.”