EXBERRY color supplier GNT has launched an independent investment firm to accelerate innovation and boost sustainability at every stage of the value chain.

GNT Ventures was created to invest in startup companies that have the potential to pioneer new and improved plant-based coloring solutions. Its focus is on four key areas: raw materials and fermentation, processing, food ingredients and upcycling.

GNT Ventures has already executed some investments, including the recently announced partnership with Plume Biotechnology to create plant-based EXBERRY color solutions using unique fermentation technologies. The firm is now aiming to significantly step up its investment activity and is actively seeking out new collaborations with further startups worldwide.

“We’re looking to build mutually beneficial relationships with startups that dare to dream big and have the drive to shape tomorrow’s planet,” says Finn Rieken, managing director, GNT Ventures. “We can provide financial, technical, commercial and regulatory support, using our expertise to not only help bring bold new visions to life but successfully market them worldwide.”

GNT Ventures is seeking to collaborate with startups by providing them with the tools they need to bring cutting-edge ideas to life. It can provide comprehensive financial support, whether by leading the financing as a sole investor or helping to share the load as co-leads. It is primarily focused on pre-seed to series A funding, with a maximum ticket size of €1 million.

GNT Ventures also has a food-grade pilot plant to test and optimize processes. It can offer research and development know-how as well as processing expertise to help new businesses develop their ideas more quickly and effectively.

In addition, GNT Ventures can deliver commercial support, including ensuring innovations reach a range of customers within the food and beverage industry, as well as connecting startups with partners across the entire value chain. It also offers guidance on regulatory compliance and IP.

“We aim to establish synergistic partnerships with innovative startups that aspire to achieve significant breakthroughs,” says Kai Reineke, technical lead, GNT Ventures. “Leveraging our extensive technical expertise, we provide comprehensive support to facilitate the realization of ambitious projects and ensure their success.”

GNT was founded in 1978 with a vision to pioneer natural colors from fruit, vegetables and plants. It remains an independent, family-owned business with a commitment to creating plant-based, sustainable ingredients.

“GNT is now firmly established as a global leader in natural colors, but we know what it’s like to be a small company and grow,” says Frederik Hoeck, GNT Group’s managing director. “We started from humble beginnings and fully understand the challenges involved and how hard it can be to overcome them. We want to help start-ups find their own successful paths so that we can reshape tomorrow’s planet together.”