Beckhoff’s new EL8601-8411 EtherCAT Terminal offers interface flexibility in a compact, 12-mm-wide design.

With up to 12 signal interfaces (8 x DI, 2 x DO, 1 x AI, 1 x AO) and nine signal types in one terminal, the multi-interface is ideal for numerous applications. These use cases include systems that require only a few complex signals or to enable highly flexible signal configuration on custom machines without adding single-purpose hardware.

The EL8601-8411 offers a large number of configurable combinations to create a compact solution for applications where only a few complex signals are required. For example, it can serve as an ideal complement to microcontrollers, such as the CX7000 Embedded PC, which offer a direct backplane connection to the Beckhoff I/O system.

In addition to the digital inputs and outputs, one analog input and one analog output can be configured as a current or voltage signal. The digital inputs with configurable filter times can also be used for 24 V HTL encoders with A/B track, including latch and gate function, or as an up/down counter with a counting frequency of up to 100 kHz. Two of the digital outputs can be used as a PWM signal that can be modulated in both pulse width and frequency in a range of 20 Hz to 25 kHz.

As such, the EL8601-8411 can operate in a flexible manner. It can provide digital/analog, counter/PWM/analog, or encoder/PWM/analog configuration options for wide-ranging industrial automation applications.