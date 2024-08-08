Nespresso USA is introducing Nespresso Bloom, the brand's first range of honey products, harvested from the same coffee plants as Nespresso coffee.

The honey-based offerings aim to deliver on Nespresso's commitment to transitioning to regenerative agriculture practices.

"Supporting responsible practices in coffee farming has always been part of Nespresso's DNA, and this pilot is a result of how sustainability is fueling our innovation strategy," says Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen, CEO, Nespresso North America. "Our job is to protect the future of coffee while delivering a differentiated and superior coffee experience, which is what we know our customers are excited by. Nespresso Bloom is just that, as a first-of-its-kind offering for us."

As honey continues to pop up nationwide as a refined way to sweeten coffee drinkers’ morning cups, the Nespresso Bloom range offers a new way to elevate the flavor of their coffee and meals.

Harvested from the same flowers as the coffee of Nespresso Master Origins Colombia capsule, the first two products from the Nespresso Bloom range offer endless possibilities for pairing with coffee, pastries, breakfast bites and more:

Coffee Blossom Honey is a raw honey with delicate floral flavor and with caramel and vanilla notes that complements Nespresso coffee. Beyond beverages, the Coffee Blossom Honey is perfect for drizzling on affogato, yogurt, whipped ricotta and more.

Coffee Blossom Honey Syrup is the golden blend of the exclusive Coffee Blossom Honey infused with Nespresso coffee, designed to enhance customers' favorite recipes. It adds coffee flavor with caramel and vanilla notes to macchiatos, espresso martinis and even waffles.

For 20 years, the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program has been working directly with coffee farmers to improve the quality of their coffee and protect their land for the future through sustainable agriculture practices to help ensure they have a fair income for years to come.

Because bees play an integral role in the production of coffee cherries, the threat of climate change and other factors like usage of pesticides are putting bees – and coffee – at risk. While climate change threatens biodiversity and the livelihoods of coffee farmers, Nespresso is committed to ensuring a quality coffee crop can survive in future generations.

Given Nespresso's long history of working with coffee farmers between the hills of the Andes Mountains in the Caldas-Antioquia region of Colombia, the region is ripe to pilot this kind of innovation. The country possesses the highest number of AAA farms that are Rainforest Alliance certified and the farmers are particularly engaged in exploring regenerative agriculture practices, like beekeeping.

Since 2020, Nespresso has been working with UBEES to integrate beehives and monitoring technology on Nespresso AAA farms in Caldas. With UBEES, Nespresso helps farmers become beekeepers to further regenerative agriculture efforts, promote natural pollination of the coffee plants and increase farmers' earning potential.

The products will first be available exclusively in Nespresso Boutiques in New York City and San Francisco, starting Aug. 7. On Aug. 21, Coffee Blossom Honey and Coffee Blossom Honey Syrup will also be available nationwide on Nespresso.com. Only limited quantities of Honey Bloom products are available due to the first harvest's size

Nespresso Bloom has been developed in partnership with the Nestlé R+D Accelerator in Lausanne, Switzerland. The accelerator program is designed to empower entrepreneurs, enabling them to shape the future of food by integrating cutting-edge scientific discoveries and technological advancements with a consumer-centric approach. This project focuses on understanding, measuring and supporting the transition to regenerative agriculture by implementing scientific tracking systems on Nespresso AAA farms.