Tweet Garot Mechanical, Inc. has acquired G.J. Olney, Inc., a vegetable and fruit processing equipment manufacturer.

This acquisition expands Tweet Garot’s food processing equipment lineup, allowing the company to provide a wider array of products and services to the food processing industry. The G.J. Olney product line includes specialized equipment for washing, cleaning and grading a variety of fruits and vegetables, designed to improve efficiency and meet the unique demands of food processors.

"This acquisition aligns with our commitment to growth and innovation in the food and beverage industry," says Hope Voigt, Tweet Garot’s chief operating officer. "By integrating G.J. Olney’s proven product line into our existing portfolio of food processing equipment, we can offer an even wider array of solutions to support our customers in the fruit and vegetable processing space. We’re excited about the possibilities this brings for both our clients and our business."

"We are proud to see the G.J. Olney product line continue to thrive under the leadership of Tweet

Garot," adds Joe Olney, president of G.J. Olney, Inc. "Our equipment is built on decades of experience and engineering excellence, and I am confident that Tweet Garot will continue to enhance and innovate these products to meet the highest industry standards."