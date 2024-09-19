Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and Danone have launched a global strategic partnership aimed at reducing multiple sources of greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions from the milk supply chain.

This initiative utilizes Ajinomoto Co.'s AjiPro-L, a lysine formulation which, in addition to aiding in the absorption of the amino acid, is cost-effective and a GHG reduction method in the market. As a part of Danone's "Partner for Growth" program, both companies are working collaboratively to reduce GHG emissions from milk production.

Danone's partnership with Ajinomoto Co. provides it with another tool to reduce emissions from dairy farming. AjiPro-L delivers lysine, an essential amino acid, to the cow's digestive system, where it can be absorbed as a nutrient. The product plays a role in reducing feed costs for farmers and reducing GHG emissions from the industry. This helps not only to reduce the amount of high-protein, high-cost feed, such as soybean meal, which contains excessive amino acids, in the diet while maintaining milk production, but also to reduce the carbon footprint (e.g., carbon dioxide generated during the cultivation and procurement) associated with procuring soybean meal as a protein source by approximately 20%. Additionally, it decreases nitrous oxide emissions from manure by approximately 25%.

Moreover, in-vitro studies have shown that amino acid-balanced feed with AjiPro-L, in combination with a methane reduction additive, can amplify the effect of the methane reduction additive by approximately 30% and is expected to contribute to reducing methane emissions from cow's belches.

"Leveraging our expertise in amino acids, we developed the AjiPro-L solution to help reduce feed costs and GHG emissions not only for our partners but for the entire dairy and beef industry,” says Sumio Maeda, executive officer and vice president, general manager, bio & fine chemicals division, Ajinomoto Co. “We are committed to mitigating negative impacts and expanding positive ones through strategies in line with our purpose of contributing to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with 'AminoScience.'"

Both companies have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and efforts are underway to introduce the solution to Danone's contracted farmers in Spain, Brazil and the United States, as well as to Danone's own farmers in Egypt and Morocco. In the future, Ajinomoto Co. and Danone will work to incorporate the solution into tools for quantifying GHG reductions.

Jean-Yves Krummenacher, Chief Procurement Officer at Danone commented; "With partners like Ajinomoto Co., we are expanding our toolkit of solutions that we bringing to our dairy farmers that have a dual effect – on the one hand reducing on farm GHG emissions whilst on the other, supporting farmers to improve their margin, and as a result, boost their resilience,” says Jean-Yves Krummenacher, chief procurement officer at Danone.