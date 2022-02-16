In support of Kellogg's Better Days global purpose platform, Kellogg Company announced Kellogg's InGrained, a $2 million, five-year program that will partner with Lower Mississippi River Basin rice farmers to reduce their climate impact, ensuring benefits to people and planet are "ingrained" in our foods. Much of the rice sourced from this area is used in iconic rice-based foods like Kellogg's Rice Krispies and Kellogg's Special K cereals.

The program will work with partners in the Lower Mississippi River Basin to reward rice farmers for the tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions they reduce, using a playbook of climate-positive practices adapted to their farms. In 2022, Kellogg will pilot InGrained in Northeast Louisiana in collaboration with leading agricultural GHG measurement firm Regrow, rice producers, Kellogg supplier Kennedy Rice Mill LLC, and agribusiness firm Syngenta.

The pilot will provide training opportunities in irrigation management, nutrient management and soil health to support farmers' transition to new practices, then reward farmers with US $20 per ton of GHG abatement their new practices achieve, quantified with Regrow's secure Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) platform. The pilot also has the potential to reduce irrigation water, an opportunity to conserve the region's water resources and reduce farmers' operating costs. Through InGrained, partners estimate a reduction of up to 51,000 tons of GHGs from the North American rice ingredient supply chain over the next five years. Feedback from participating farmers will shape and improve the program's implementation in future years.

The new program is Kellogg's latest initiative in the global Kellogg's Origins program to build partnerships with farmers worldwide to support their climate, social and economic resiliency.