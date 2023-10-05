Hormel Foods Corp. recently had its greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company says it has committed to reduce absolute GHG emissions from its operations 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. Hormel Foods has also committed to reduce absolute GHG emissions within its supply chain 27.5% within the same timeframe.

The says company its targets are in line with the trajectory established during the Paris Climate Agreement to limit average temperatures rising by more than 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

“We are proud to announce these ambitious targets to help fight climate change,” says Tom Raymond, director of environmental sustainability at Hormel Foods. “It is going to require all team members, partners and supply-chain members to reach these goals and continue to decarbonize every part of our value chain.”

The company reports that it has already taken measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including its energy efficiency and reduction efforts. In 2022, Hormel Foods increased its procurement of domestic renewable electricity from less than 10% to 100% through power-purchase agreements that generate over 936 million kWh hours during 2022.

Additionally, Hormel Foods received a ProFood World Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Award for its efforts to reduce water and energy at its progressive processing plant.



