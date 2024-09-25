Michigan’s largest immersive and illuminated forest experience, Glenlore Trails, is known for creating an over-the-top Fall/Halloween themed and Winter/Holiday themed walk-thru nighttime forest experience for all ages. This year’s Fall/Halloween themed experience “Enchanted” opened this past weekend. Enchanted will run through November 3rd and will then transform into the Winter/Holiday themed experience “Aurora." Aurora will run from mid-November through December with tickets going on sale soon.

Glenlore Trails is powered by Michigan-based Bluewater Technologies, an event staging and AV integrator, which has partnered with Michigan-based Griffin Claw Brewing Company to create an exclusive beer, Glenlore Trails’ Luminous Lager, that will be available for a limited time only at Glenlore Trails during both the Fall and Winter outdoor forest experiences. The 5.0% ABV lager comes in a 16-oz. glow-in-the-dark can designed to add a bit of fun for those using the festive trail.

Glenlore Trails “Enchanted” is currently running Thursday to Sunday evenings through November 3, 2024. Glenlore Trails’ holiday experience, “Aurora” will run mid-November through December, with official dates and ticket sales to be announced soon. Both events will feature Glenlore Trails’ Luminous Lager.