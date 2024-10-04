Clextral's patented technology for vegetable protein texturization creates softer, more flexible textures and produces large whole-cut pieces to obtain products that are equivalent to meat or fish.

Clextral’s new technology combines the principle of a shear-cell fibration process and the continuous extrusion process.

The protein material is cooked in the extruder, which continuously feeds the dynamic die. The structure and orientation of the fibers are different – in particular, the final structure of the product is due to the shearing and cooling of the dynamic die. The Galaxy Texturing Technology enables a throughput of up to 400 kg per hour.

Continuous technology developed on the extrusion platforms opens possibilities for parameterization and modularity (temperatures, cooking, cooling, pressure, shear rate, screw profile and speed, residence time, etc.). This flexibility is key to product innovation and the creation of new texture.

With more than 35 years of experience in plant-based proteins, Clextral offers its customers flexible technology to create realistic and products while maintaining the nutritional profile. Its process team has developed recipes using soy and peas and continues to explore the texturization of protein-rich raw materials, including a variety of pulses and insect proteins.