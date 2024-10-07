f'real, known for blend-it-yourself (BIY) shakes and smoothies, has introduced Energy Freeze.

Containing 100 mg of caffeine from green coffee extract, each frozen energy beverage features a coconut water base. They’re available in two flavors: Blue Raspberry and Strawberry Watermelon. They will join f'real's core lineup of seven milkshakes, three whole-fruit smoothies and rotating limited edition offerings.

"Millennials and Gen Z see energy as more than just a way to hustle, but a boosting reward that is as expressive as they are," says Megan Grinstead, Rich Products Corporation vice president of customer marketing and strategy. "f'real Energy Freeze is designed to be a fun, customizable and refreshing treat that empowers our consumers to stay vibrant and energized on their own terms. Whether seeking an extra boost to stay awake, combat fatigue or improve focus and alertness, Energy Freeze offers a delicious and affordable beverage that allows them to blend boldly and seize the day."

The energizing frozen blends will be sold individually for $3.50 (12 oz.) at retailers nationwide including Maverik, Kwik Trip, Circle K and Yesway beginning Nov. 1.