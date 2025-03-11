ISO, a Miami-based beverage company, recently launched a line of cold-pressed electrolyte beverages.

Developed at the Hiperbaric High Pressure Processing (HPP) Incubator, each bottle contains more than 700 mg of electrolytes to support hydration.

The Hiperbaric HPP Incubator is a testing hub with high pressure processing pilot plant equipment that supports food entrepreneurship and value-added food and beverage products. With pilot plants in Miami, Florida, Burgos, Spain and Shanghai, China, companies receive complimentary HPP testing and consulting related to product development, packaging and guidance with shelf-life and validation studies.

HPP is a chemical-free method of preserving fruits, vegetables and juices by subjecting them to extreme high water pressure rather than heat pasteurization. This allows the ingredients to retain their raw, fresh characteristics and maximum nutritional value.

"Seeing ISO evolve from an initial concept to a commercially viable product has been incredibly rewarding," says Daniela Soto, HPP food scientist at Hiperbaric. "The HPP incubator provided the perfect environment to perfect these formulations, ensuring we maintained the nutritional integrity while achieving the shelf life needed for retail distribution."

Born in the heart of Miami, ISO embodies the city's dynamic culture and relentless energy. From the bustling beaches to the lively art scenes, every sip is a taste of Miami's vibrant lifestyle.

"We created ISO to reimagine what a hydration beverage can be," said Peter Cole, COO at ISO. "Our beverages aren't just functional — they're delicious, clean and made with whole food ingredients. With over 700 mg of electrolytes in every bottle, we're delivering superior hydration without compromising on taste or adding artificial ingredients."

ISO features an isotonic formulation with a functional focus on isotonicity and bioavailability. An isotonic solution balances nutrients and water, allowing for efficient and rapid hydration. ISO launches with three flavors:

Watermelon Slice: 195 mg sodium, 485 mg potassium, 52 mg calcium, 48 mg magnesium

Orange Slice: 150 mg sodium, 722 mg potassium, 62 mg calcium, 58 mg magnesium

Sour Apple Alice: 180 mg sodium, 515 mg potassium, 57 mg calcium, 32 mg magnesium

ISO beverages are available at select retailers throughout Miami, with plans for regional expansion in the coming months.