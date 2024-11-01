Traina Foods, a producer of sun-dried foods in California's Central Valley, announced that has acquired Martin Farms.

"At Traina Foods, we're not just in the business of dried fruit—we're in the business of quality," says Willie Traina, owner of Traina Foods. "Bringing Martin Farms into our family and the next generation of Trainas into the operation isn't just about growth; it's about preserving a traditional craft that's been perfected under the California sun for generations."

Joe and Josephine Martin, the founders of Martin Farms in Patterson, Calif., have built a legacy of quality and innovation in the sun-dried tomato industry. After many suitors, the Martins chose to pass the torch to Traina Foods. Their decision was driven by deep-rooted trust and shared values with Willie Traina.

"Our acquisition of Martin Farms allows us to double down on our commitment to sustainability and excellence," Traina says. "We are excited to expand our position as the world's largest producer of California sun-dried tomatoes."

Traina Foods, known for its range of sun-dried fruits including tomatoes, apricots, cherries and berries, is poised to expand its sun-dried tomato offerings. Sun-dried tomatoes continue to gain popularity across generations, finding their way into a variety of culinary applications from gourmet dishes to everyday snacks.

Traina Foods is a keeper of the craft of traditionally sun-drying fruits on trays laid out in the California sun. This practice preserves the flavor and nutrient content of the fruit, yielding a superior product. Dehydration uses higher heat, drying fruit much faster and with less labor than sun drying but cannot approach the distinctive quality of sun-dried fruit, according to Traina Foods.