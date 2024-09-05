Perricone Farms, a craft juice company with roots in California's citrus industry, has acquired Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company, a juice company based in Fort Pierce, Fla.

The combined company can take advantage of bi-coastal production facilities, improve its delivery capabilities, expand product offerings and leverage its additional scale to ensure juices reach customers.

"We are excited to add Natalie's to the Perricone Farms family. Natalie's commitment to producing the highest quality products, combined with unmatched customer service, aligns with the core values we have been providing in the marketplace for years,” says Bob Rovzare, CEO of Perricone Farms. “Working together, we will be stronger and will be able to provide greater value to our customers. This exciting merger offers new opportunities for growth and expansion, including entrance into new markets, developing innovative products and strengthening relationships with customers, suppliers, vendors, and partners. Together, Perricone Farms and Natalie's are now better equipped to ensure the continued success and growth of both brands."

"The impressive growth that has driven the success behind the Natalie's brand for the past 35 years has been built on the brand loyalty and relationships we have established with our customers and consumers,” adds Natalie’s CEO Marygrace Sexton. “We are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve them with the nation's best-tasting juice — not because it was our job, but because we loved doing it. We are excited for the future and the opportunities this partnership will provide our cherished Natalie's family. Natalie's has been built to last and will be providing you with authentic juices on a world-wide scale for generations to come."