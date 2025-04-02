Marquez Brothers Acquires YoGusto from Hato Potero Farms

Marquez Brothers International, Inc. recently reached an agreement to acquire Hato Potero Farms – the owner of YoGusto, a drinkable yogurt brand in the southeastern United States. This move marks a milestone in MBI’s mission to expand its product offerings and strengthen its presence in the U.S. food market.

YoGusto has a drinkable yogurt product positioned for the multicultural North American consumer market. YoGusto’s other products consist of lactose-free milk, chocolate milk, sour cream and cheeses. The brand has been in the market for over 25 years. The company operates a plant in Clewiston, Fla., and a distribution center in Miami, providing jobs to approximately 70 staff members.

“This acquisition fits our strategy of focusing and growing in the Hispanic food categories and will allow us to continue growing our core business by strengthening our position in a rapidly growing market that is gaining space in mainstream consumption,” says Gustavo Marquez Jr., CEO of Marquez Brothers International, Inc. “We are excited about the acquisition of YoGusto, a drinkable yogurt brand that complements our leading, flagship brand, El Mexicano, in the category. This acquisition will expand our production capabilities and distribution on the East Coast and allow us to take YoGusto nationwide.”