Taylor Farms Acquires UK-Based Natures Way Foods

Taylor Farms has acquired Natures Way Foods, a UK manufacturer of fresh prepared food.

Based in Chichester, England, Natures Way Foods employs 1,300 people and specializes in the supply of fresh, convenient food supporting retail and foodservice customers.

Taylor Farms and Natures Way Foods will collaborate to share best practices rooted in quality, innovation, food safety and sustainability. Together, they will accelerate growth and introduce new products that align with consumer trends. Current employees, executives and management teams will remain at the company.

"At Taylor Farms, our mission has always been to deliver fresh, healthy and delicious foods that enhance the well-being and quality of our consumers' lives — and that mission extends beyond North America," says Bruce Taylor, chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. "We're excited to partner with Natures Way Foods and expand our global footprint, continuing to provide nutritious, high-quality products around the world."

"This is an exciting time for us all at Natures Way Foods," adds Colin Smith, CEO of Natures Way Foods. "To be joining forces with the globally respected producer Taylor Fresh Foods is testament to our team's exceptional work. Our commitment to delivering exceptional fresh food products for our valued customers remains at the center of everything we do. We are known for strong relationships and for quality, service and value. Being part of the Taylor Fresh Foods family will enable us to further invest, innovate and share best practice to continue to deliver for our customers."