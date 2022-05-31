Taylor Farms Retail of Guadalupe, Calif., is voluntarily recalling a single production day of Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit due to the potential of undeclared wheat and eggs contained in the kit. The product may contain wheat and eggs that are not declared on the label.

People who have sensitivity or allergies to wheat and eggs may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. To this date, there have been no reported adverse reactions to this product.

The product subject to the recall was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide:

The recalled product has the code date of “Best If Used By Date June 2, 2022,” as printed on the package found on the upper right hand corner of the package. The Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit is packaged in 9.75 oz. bag with UPC number 0066 2932. The issue was identified when a consumer reported an incorrect ingredient kit.