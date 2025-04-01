Taylor Farms and Foodiverse Acquire Bonduelle Group’s German Salad Operations

Taylor Farms and Foodiverse have completed the acquisition of two production plants specialized in the manufacturing of ready-to-eat salads, which belonged to Bonduelle’s fresh business in Germany. As part of this transition, Foodiverse, within its European business operations, will manage all activities for the unified businesses. This strategic move allows Foodiverse, along with the partnership of Taylor Farms, to strengthen its position in the German market and boost innovation in the fresh and healthy food sector.

Foodiverse’s Thurländer Salate production plant specializes in private labels and ready-to-eat salads. Starting April 1, the three German production sites, which are in Straelen, Reutlingen and Thurland, will operate under the corporate brand name of Greenfresh. With this acquisition, the Foodiverse group will have a global workforce of 2,650 employees; nine production plants; and 2,700 hectares of managed farmland.

“By making this strategic acquisition, our goal is to enhance the fresh packaged salad sector and ensure (that) our customers receive innovative and healthy products,” says Bruce Taylor, chair and CEO of Taylor Farms. “We look forward to serving customers in Germany and across Europe.”

“The integration of these two plants into our group reinforces our commitment to growth in the healthy food sector,” says Joaquín Ballester, president of Foodiverse. “The combination of experience, top talent and our great capacity for innovation will allow us to continue to lead the fresh food sector and offer the best service to our customers throughout Europe.”

Taylor Farms and Foodiverse are confident that this integration will strengthen their ability to provide nutritious, high-quality products that promote a healthy lifestyle to consumers. Following the acquisition, workforce stability will be ensured and a gradual integration process will be implemented, with the support of an international Foodiverse team, to facilitate a smooth transition.