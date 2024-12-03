The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued the 2024 edition of the Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards, which defines the key elements of an effective retail food regulatory program for state, local, tribal and territorial food regulatory agencies.

The Retail Program Standards include recommendations for designing and managing retail initiatives, as well as recognizing programs that show progress in implementing the standards. They provide a foundation and system upon which all regulatory programs can build through a continuous improvement process.

The 2024 edition incorporates changes recommended from the 2023 Conference for Food Protection Biennial Meeting. These changes include:

Re-standardization frequency updates

Newly added courses

Audit procedures updates

New terminology

The FDA's Retail Program Standards provide a valuable framework to enhance food safety in state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) jurisdictions, whether they are enrolled or not. However, voluntary enrollment offers an opportunity to apply for related federal funding to advance adoption of these standards.

The procedure for enrolling is available at Administrative Procedures for Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards. A complete list of jurisdictions enrolled can be found at Listing of Jurisdictions Enrolled in the Voluntary National Retail Food Regulatory Program Standards.