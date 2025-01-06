AIB has appointed Tameka Carr as chair of its Board of Trustees, signaling a strengthened commitment to advancing food safety education, tools and research for businesses of all sizes.





Carr, who has more than 25 years in the food and beverage industry, brings expertise in food safety, quality and product innovation. Currently serving as director of product development and quality at Kroger, she oversees the technical and regulatory processes.

“Tameka’s leadership comes at a pivotal time for food safety professionals,” says Dan Martin, president and CEO of AIB International. “Her deep industry insight and passion for inclusive growth will guide us as we deliver essential, free tools and resources that empower businesses — especially small and mid-sized companies — to meet today’s food safety challenges.”