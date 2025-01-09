Gray is bringing together three existing companies — Gray AE, Gray Solutions, and InLine Engineers — to form Gray AES.

Gray AES will continue to provide architecture, engineering, and automation and robotics solutions that have historically been provided by Gray AE, Gray Solutions, and InLine Engineers. From front-end design services and process engineering to system integration and automation, Gray AES is equipped to provide solutions for today's business challenges.

"The launch of Gray AES marks a pivotal moment for Gray and the customers we serve,” says Stephen Gray, president and CEO, Gray, Inc. “Gray AES brings together similar services, allowing us to simplify our message to our customers with a more unified approach. We're not only streamlining how we operate, but also enhancing the value and experience we deliver. We're excited for this new chapter and the opportunity to serve our customers better than ever before."

Gray AES is also positioned to work alongside the construction, specialty equipment and real estate segments across Gray. Whether delivering discrete services for designing and commissioning a new production line, a hybrid approach to engineer a custom process solution, or turnkey services from groundbreaking to startup, the Gray team can turn vision into reality.

"This strategic alignment positions Gray AES to efficiently serve our customers in their existing facilities, and when they're ready to expand, we will be there to assist from project concept through commissioning and beyond," says Dowell Hoskins, CEO, Gray AES. "With decades of combined experience in design, engineering and automation, we are here to help our customers solve their toughest problems."