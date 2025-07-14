Gray Construction Names Rebekah Gray as CEO

Gray Construction announces Rebekah Gray, a third-generation member of the Gray family, is assuming the role of CEO after Brian Jones steps down Aug. 15 to pursue other opportunities.

Under his tenure, Jones navigated industry shifts, growing revenue by nearly 300% from just over $1 billion to more than $5 billion and experienced a 170% growth in team members, with more than 1,300 today. Jones will serve as an advisor throughout the remainder of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Rebekah Gray, daughter of Howard Gray, brings a deep understanding of the company's legacy and a principled leadership style rooted in trust, collaboration and values.

"It's an honor to carry forward the work of my father and family, and most recently, Brian," Rebekah Gray says. "Our history is one of bold decisions, hard work and deep relationships. I'm excited to reignite this spirit with a renewed focus on our core strength: delivering integrated design-build services that create lasting value for our customers."

"I've had the privilege of watching Rebekah grow into a thoughtful leader who understands both where we've come from and where we need to go," adds Stephen Gray, president and CEO of Gray, Inc., the guiding company of Gray Construction. "We've built this business on trust, relationships and doing things the right way. Rebekah not only understands this; she lives it. Her vision is clear, her values are steady, and I have every confidence she'll guide the company forward with strength and purpose."

As part of this strategic focus, Gray announces its selection as the design-build partner for an expansion of the Clemens Food Group pork processing facility in Pennsylvania.

"Design-build is at the heart of who we are," says Rebekah Gray. "It's how we've built trust for decades by bringing design and construction together to deliver smarter, faster, and more collaborative outcomes."