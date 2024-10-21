JDE Peet’s has appointed Rafael (Rafa) Oliveira as chief executive officer and stand-in executive director, effective Nov. 1.

Oliveira brings global FMCG leadership experience to JDE Peet’s, joining after 10 years at The Kraft Heinz Company. There he drove growth, innovation and sustainability initiatives and developed business leaders while serving in various executive roles, including EVP and president of international markets (EMEA, APAC and LATAM).

“I am thrilled to welcome Rafa to JDE Peet’s,” says Peter Harf, JDE Peet’s chairman of the board. “His deep understanding of global markets and consumers, strategic acumen and proven performance in the consumer sector is complemented by a passion for innovation and team development. With Rafa’s appointment, the company is now entering a new and exciting phase. I am confident in Rafa’s ability to deliver against our strategic priorities and drive consistent performance across top-line, profitability, and cash flow whilst creating value for all stakeholders.”

Oliveira will be based in Amsterdam. His appointment follows a thorough search process initiated by the board in April. Rafa Oliveira’s appointment as CEO is subject to receipt of his work permit in The Netherlands, and his formal appointment as executive director is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 19, 2025.

“It is truly my honor to take the helm of this storied company,” Oliveira says. “With more than 270 years of history, JDE Peet’s is an innovative company with an unmatched portfolio of iconic brands and products, allowing us to unleash the possibilities of coffee and tea to drive long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team and people at JDE Peet’s, who have built a remarkable company poised for profitable growth."

Harf and the board also thanked Scott Gray for leading the company as interim CEO alongside his responsibilities as CFO, pending the appointment of a permanent CEO. Gray will work with Oliveira to ensure a seamless transition and onboarding.