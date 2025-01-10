Odwalla is launching a line of juices and smoothies.

Backed by Grupo Jumex, Odwalla is introducing three signature smoothies: Mango, Strawberry-Banana, and Berries. Additionally, the line will feature three 100% juice options: Orange, Guava and Ginger; a Green Juice with pineapple, apple, and nopal (tender cactus); and a not-from-concentrate Orange Juice.

These products will be available in multiple packaging formats, including 13.9-oz. glass bottles and 16 and 32.4-oz. Tetra Prisma cartons.

"Odwalla's introduction of this new line of juices and smoothies reflects our shared values," says Salvi Folch, CEO of Grupo Jumex. "We're passionate about creating beverages that people trust and enjoy. Odwalla embodies the quality and commitment to healthy living that we have delivered for over 60 years."