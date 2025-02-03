CPM Crown has launched Lifecycle360, a suite of support services for oilseed, renewable fuels and specialty processing companies around the world.

Lifecycle360 is designed to help companies streamline and optimize the life cycle of their facilities, from pre-engineering to long-term maintenance needs. Lifecycle360 offers customers the support of Crown’s global team of field service specialists, who have assessed, supported, installed, commissioned and started up thousands of projects and facilities worldwide.

Lifecycle360 single-support services include:

Innovation Services: Confidential development, testing and commercialization at CPM Crown’s Global Innovation Center

Pre-Engineering Services: Firm cost proposals and engineering deliverables for companies working through a progressive stage-gate approval process

Construction Support Services: Up-front consultation, organization and planning to help clients who are executing projects involving Crown technology achieve easier startups, reduced rework and change-order costs, and faster business returns

Automation Services: Secure automation support that integrates the industrial internet of things to help customers achieve production, safety, environmental and financial goals

Training Services: Dedicated professional training specialists to offer customers' employees hands-on experiential learning in plant theory, design and operation to increase plant safety, efficiency, operational consistency and product quality

Maintenance Support Services: Maximized plant operations (capacity, quality, reliability, equipment and parts' lifespan) to achieve more uptime and lower maintenance costs for customers operating with CPM Crown technology

Optimizing Services: Holistic process improvements that will increase yields and quality, as well as lead to savings in energy, capacity, water usage and effluent, in plants over 10 years old

“This program enables plant owners and operators to avoid the problems that occur when they are forced to piece together services through different companies who may lack experience with our technology,” says Kris Knudson, CPM Crown’s president. “No one knows our technology better than we do, and with Lifecycle360, we are offering our customers the peace of mind that comes from knowing they have a reliable, proven, single-source partner supporting them in their operations at every step. Each Lifecycle360 support service is optimal at a different stage of a plant’s life cycle and can be engaged à la carte or in combination with the final equipment, parts or technology package.”