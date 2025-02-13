CAULIPOWER, the trailblazing brand known for creating better-for-you versions of America’s favorite comfort foods with the first frozen cauliflower-crust pizza, introduces its latest creation: the first frozen dill-pickle pizza in retail. Inspired by pickle-loving fans everywhere, the brand has taken on the challenge to deliver the dill-licious pizza everyone’s been asking for. This frozen pizza will be available exclusively at Whole Foods nationwide for the first quarter of 2025, followed by expanded distribution to pizza lovers everywhere.

This pizza experience captures everything consumers love about tangy, briny pickles. Baked on CAULIPOWER’s original, stone-fired cauliflower crust (made with real cauliflower, not powder), this pizza features a creamy, white béchamel sauce infused with dill-pickle brine, roasted garlic, melty mozzarella and fresh dill. Each bite offers a balance of savory and zesty flavors, making it a choice for pickle devotees and pizza enthusiasts alike.

“This isn’t just a pizza – it’s a flavor revolution,” says Gail Becker, founder of CAULIPOWER. “To celebrate the humble pickle’s new celebrity status, we added it to our signature cauliflower crust, offering consumers a veggie-forward option that proves you can still enjoy pizza without compromise. The first-ever frozen dill-pickle pizza? Yeah, we did that!”

Packed with 14 g of protein per serving and free from artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives, with 10% less fat vs. the top 25 frozen pizzas, consumers can enjoy half the pizza for only 400 calories.

Consumers can visit www.eatCAULIPOWER.com to find products near them.