JBS Foods Expands ManageEngine Partnership to Standardize Technology Infrastructure

JBS Foods recently expanded its partnership with ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp., to standardize the management of its global technology infrastructure. The deal was driven by the ease of implementation, integration with third-party tools and improved employee experience, as well as the 15 years that ManageEngine has dedicated to working as a solutions provider to JBS Foods.

“The strategy at JBS Foods centers on achieving operational excellence through lean, effective solutions without compromising on functionality or security,” says Wendi Collins, IT director at JBS Foods. “ManageEngine provides the flexibility and depth we need to standardize IT management across our global footprint, ensuring seamless integration and faster time-to-value in our United States facilities, as well as our regional divisions in Australia, Mexico and Europe.”

Solutions and a Partner

The collaboration equips JBS Foods with the ManageEngine solutions that the company requires to unify its infrastructure management successfully, including more than 25,000 endpoints, 250 IT staff and 70,000 users in the U.S. alone. The partnership is grounded in the relationships forged between JBS Foods’ IT team and ManageEngine’s technical support, product development, account management and other teams.

Highlights of the expanded partnership include:

Simplified Implementation and Integration: Acquisitions play a role in JBS Foods’ growth, and ManageEngine solutions’ ease of implementation and integration play a role in managing the IT of acquired companies, especially when ManageEngine solutions must work with third-party software.

With Endpoint Central, JBS Foods is replacing an array of endpoint management and security tools from eight different vendors. The move enables automated patching, ensuring compliance of third-party apps for better security posture, visibility and access to devices beyond the network, and out-of-the-box reports. In turn, JBS Foods has realized a 90% faster response to software vulnerabilities through improved patching and zero-touch deployment for 95% of its devices.

JBS Foods is streamlining the management of its IT infrastructure around the world, which includes more than 15 domains, using ManageEngine products. These software solutions provide the company with real-time tracking of operational metrics, a centralized console to manage IT infrastructure, automated workflows and personalized dashboards.

JBS Foods relies on ManageEngine to support its hybrid workforce, enabling requests for IT support, software and updates from anywhere inside or outside the corporate network. Self-service options include a mobile app for reporting and updating requests on the go, a knowledge base for users to find solutions to previously reported issues, and LTE-connected tablets that provide real-time assistance to drivers and delivery agents. To date, JBS Foods has realized a 30% reduction in help-desk ticket volume, which reflects fewer issues and increased productivity for end users.

“Enterprise IT teams are increasingly focusing on delivering business outcomes rather than operating various tools inside the enterprise,” says Rajesh Ganesan, CEO at ManageEngine. “The IT team at JBS Foods saw such a transformation, and we are thrilled that the team chose ManageEngine to achieve that goal. Standardizing on one platform that offers a full spectrum of capabilities helps our customers focus on what matters most to them, which is the mission that drives us at ManageEngine.”