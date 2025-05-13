Shock Top Rebrands Packaging, Logo and Marketing

Shock Top recently went through a transformative rebrand. With revamped packaging, a new logo, and an expanded and integrated marketing campaign, Shock Top aims to shock a new generation of beer drinkers with a modern look and different seasonal flavors.

Building on its legacy of delivering beers, Shock Top’s rebrand introduces a new visual identity that enhances its personality and offers an experience with every flavor. The new Wedgehead icon is designed as a bolder and more contemporary character, incorporating a lightning bolt symbol to signify Shock Top’s mission to provide an uplifting experience.

Shock Top’s range of beers will undergo a refresh, starting with the Belgian White and followed by the reintroduction of seasonal flavors, such as Cosmic Berry, Mango Island Wheat, Lemonade Shandy and Twisted Pretzel. Throughout the year, each variety will feature visuals and graphics that represent their flavors.

“Shock Top has always aimed to surprise fans with bold flavors,” says Prinz Pinakatt, chief growth officer of Tilray Beverages. “Each label now invites fans to embrace the unexpected. The transformation includes a variety of packs, digital media investments, college partnerships – such as the University of Florida, the University of Missouri and the University of Colorado – and in-stadium experiences. We’re reimagining how and where fans can enjoy Shock Top with some exciting, new partnerships to come later this year.”

The new look comes at a time when consumers have shown a preference for above-premium options, and Shock Top, with its roots as a seasonal craft beer, is positioned to appeal to the segment. The shift will position the brand to grow its share by appealing to both loyal fans and new drinkers seeking something different.

Plans include paid media, social media sweeps, expanded partnerships and activations that align with Shock Top’s new identity. Partnerships with the Florida Gators, Missouri Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes will help Shock Top expand to a new generation of drinkers and bring its look and flavors to fans at stadiums and tailgates across the country.