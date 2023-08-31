Greenridge Farm is officially rebranding to Greenridge. The company debuted its updated name, website and logo and is rolling out new packaging on all products at consumer retailers and food service partners. The company says its Greenridge rebrand reflects its ethos for its meats and cheeses, emphasizing the all-natural, clean-label offerings.

The company says it will continue to produce meats with artisanal methods, including using proprietary spice blends to season pork, turkey, chicken and beef, which are hand-trimmed, slow-marinated and naturally smoked.

The new website features an expanded e-commerce platform for customers to order directly from the Chicagoland facility, a store finder, an archive of recipes featuring Greenridge’s products, and a blog with custom content covering food, health and lifestyle.

“As Greenridge steps into the next phase of growth, it made sense to rebrand with a cleaner, more minimal look. While we continue to source our meats from throughout the Midwest, it was only natural to solely use the Greenridge name, and both the updated name and look reflect our commitment to bringing the highest quality products to our expanding customer base. We are so thrilled to launch this rebrand and highlight our expanding Naturals line, across multiple platforms and bring the Greenridge name into households across the country”, says co-founder Sebastian Madej.

Greenridge offers 100+ products including Oven Roasted Ham off the Bone, Tacchino Arrosto Oven Roasted Turkey, Buffalo Style Chicken Breast, Honey Glazed Ham, Classic Beef Sticks, Jalapeño-Cheddar Beef Sticks, Smoked Polish Sausages, German Bratwursts, Sundried Tomato Chicken Sausages, as well as a selection of specialty meats including Chicken Liver Pate, Headcheese, Coppa di Testa, and Pancetta, alongside pre-sliced cheeses and mustards.

The Greenridge Naturals line features meat products that are lower in sodium, free of fillers, MSG, gluten and soy, with no added nitrates, nitrites or phosphates, artificial colors or flavors.



