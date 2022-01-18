Farm Fresh Direct, a conventional and organic potato organization, has named Mike Hulett as the company’s new CEO. Hulett joins Farm Fresh Direct from Walmart where he was most recently Merchandising Director for Apples, Pears and Cherries.

Of his 22 years of experience in the produce industry, Hulett spent the last 11 years with Walmart. He worked in the Bentonville Headquarters since 2014. Prior to that Hulett was Director of Sourcing for Walmart US and International working from the field offices in Yakima, Washington.

Hulett already knows the Farm Fresh Direct organization. From 2003-2010 Hulett previously worked for the company as Director of Sales and Business Development.

Hulett says he looks forward to applying the lessons he learned at Walmart in his new role. “Retail is detail. Managing multi-billion dollar produce categories down to the niche categories teaches you a tremendous amount about process, discipline, financials, supply chain and the importance of teamwork. Serving the customer is key to success in any industry, but especially in produce.”

Hulett says the opportunity to return to Farm Fresh Direct arrived at a perfect stage in his career when he was ready to expand his scope. “I see this as great timing to leverage my retail and supplier knowledge to enhance Farm Fresh’s customer service, business mix, and ultimately to improve grower and shareholder sustainability.”

Hulett will be based out of the Farm Fresh Direct headquarters in Monte Vista, Colorado. He replaces Jamey Higham who accepted a position as CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission late last year.