Poland-based Nowicki Food Machinery, distributed in North America by BAK Food Equipment, has become NOMA.

NOMA combines the two core pillars of the business: the Nowicki family name and modern “machinery” for the food processing industry. The Nowicki family has been committed to providing high-quality solutions for food processing for more than half a century.

“We are a longtime representative of NOMA equipment and are excited for this next phase of our partnership,” says John Bobak, president and founder of BAK Food Equipment. “NOMA’s passion for innovation and commitment to quality have made it easy to be a committed partner in North America. We’re proud to represent this brand and provide value to our customers.”

BAK Food Equipment provides a range of NOMA equipment, including tumblers, meat injectors, meat grinders and more. With a team of sales staff, engineers and service technicians, BAK Food Equipment provides installation, design, engineering and service for NOMA equipment nationwide.