PSSI has revealed a new name and brand identity – Fortrex.

The company says its new identity better aligns with its existing strengths and expertise in the food safety industry. Safe Foods, a division of PSSI Food Safety Solutions, will continue under the Fortrex brand.

Fortrex says its new name represents its stature as the first line of defense against harmful contaminants in the food supply. Fortrex's new logo depicts an "X"— representing an elimination of contaminants.

"At Fortrex, we are the first line of defense for our customers, driven by consumer safety, customer service and compliance," says Tim Mulhere, CEO of Fortrex. "Our refreshed identity is more than just a new look – it's a bold step forward for our company that better reflects our evolution, our unwavering commitment to our customers, employees and our core values. With Fortrex, our customers can expect a renewed focus on service excellence with an increased dedication to innovation."

Fortrex is a primary partner for large and small processing plants across North America, serving the poultry, pork, beef and seafood industries, among others. The new brand comes on the heels of the company's recent headquarters move to Atlanta, which allows Fortrex the ability to travel to existing customers with greater efficiency while also further establishing roots in a region known for its growing poultry industry, workforce talent pool, and research and academic institutions.