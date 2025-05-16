Nationwide Boiler Inc.’s Package Watertube Boiler is in Stock

Nationwide Boiler Inc. offers its 200,000-pph, 750-psig/750F superheated, skid-mounted boiler, which is in stock and available for delivery worldwide. This Babcock & Wilcox package watertube boiler is engineered to meet the needs of food processing facilities that require high-pressure, superheated steam. It can burn natural gas, No. 2-6 oil or hydrogen-blended fuels, offering flexibility in fuel choice.

The skid-mounted boiler is equipped with a low-NOx burner for 30-ppm NOx emissions when firing on natural gas. Nationwide’s CataStak SCR System can be added for single-digit NOx requirements, a solution that is often necessary for meeting environmental regulations. The boiler package also includes an EconoStak economizer, which increases efficiency by recovering heat from flue gases, thereby reducing energy costs and improving overall system performance.

The forced draft fan and motor (electric- or steam turbine-driven) enhance combustion efficiency by ensuring consistent airflow, improving boiler performance. The complete fuel train and pilot ignition system offers flexibility in fuel options and ensures ignition, reducing operational complexity.

The boiler’s fuel consumption is specified at 286,000 SCFH of natural gas at 20 psi regulated and 1,974 GPH of No. 2 oil, allowing operators to plan and budget for energy costs. The boiler’s dimensions and weights are roughly 46 ft., 6 in. in length; 12 ft., 6 in. in width; and 17 ft., 4 in. in height, with a shipping weight of approximately 216,000 lbs. The boiler can be transported via truck, rail or sea to the end user’s location.

A PLC-based combustion control and burner management system is included to ensure safe operation by managing fuel flow and ignition, while minimizing risk and downtime. Fully metered combustion controls provide control over combustion processes, optimizing fuel use and reducing waste. With a NEMA 4 electrical enclosure, electrical components are protected from environmental factors, ensuring safety.

The skid-mounted, package watertube boiler is weatherproofed, except for freezing conditions, and meets FM, NFPA 85 and IRI insurance standards, ensuring compliance with industry safety standards. Optional features can be added for SIL I, II and III compliance, as well as Class 1 Div 1, 2 or 3 compliance. Operating manuals are provided to offer guidance for safe and efficient operation in food manufacturing environments, reducing training time and errors.

Nationwide Boiler’s 200,000-pph, low-NOx, skid-mounted boiler offers an eco-friendly solution for food processing facilities. With a lead-time of approximately 50 weeks for a boiler of this size, Nationwide Boiler’s in-stock solution ensures that customers with urgent needs can avoid manufacturing delays and receive immediate delivery.