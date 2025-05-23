Eagle Enhances Pack 240 PRO to Overcome Metalized Packaging Challenges

Eagle Product Inspection is enhancing its technologies to help manufacturers detect contaminants and optimize quality in dense metal packaging formats. For example, processors can deploy the updated Pack 240 PRO, equipped with advanced imaging software and photon-counting X-ray technology.

The Pack 240 PRO with Eagle’s SimulTask PRO software delivers the industry’s highest greyscale range, with up to 65,535 values for image clarity and contrast. The accompanying Photon-Counting X-Ray Technology (PXT) captures data at the photon level for sensitivity. When paired, the resulting system not only detects small contaminants in dense or metalized packaging — down to 1.5 mm of stainless steel — but also delivers the actionable insights that processors need to maintain quality and compliance.

In addition to reducing food safety risks in applications ranging from snacks in metalized bags to tinned fish products, the Pack 240 PRO also conducts quality checks, like in-line weight verification and fill level inspection, in a single pass without sacrificing throughput. Real-time trend reporting, image storage and audit-records are available to provide manufacturers with the validation needed in the event of any issues and to document performance.

“Given today’s need for strict food safety measures, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and labor optimization, X-ray machines like (the) Pack 240 PRO are valuable because they perform multiple functions simultaneously,” says Christy Draus, head of marketing at Eagle Product Inspection. “Processors with this system can achieve greater inspection accuracy, reduce false rejects and optimize their operations — all while maintaining throughput and regulatory standards.”