Amerikooler Debuts the AK Series 3 Quick-Ship Walk-In

Amerikooler launched the AK Series 3 Quick-Ship Walk-In. Designed for businesses that demand rapid solutions without sacrificing performance, this walk-in is engineered to keep operations running by delivering quotes in just 24 hours and offering fast lead times with minimal downtime and installation.

Built with 4-inch-thick AK-XPS insulation, the AK Series 3 achieves R-29 for coolers and R-32 for freezers, providing energy efficiency and temperature retention that translates into reduced operating costs. The interior and exterior panels are constructed from Acrylume, corrosion-resistant, stucco-embossed Galvalume, guaranteeing durability and protection against rust and corrosion, even in demanding environments.

For safety and sanitation, the standard foot-traffic-rated, stainless steel floor finish used on the Quick-Ship models is designed to withstand up to 600 lbs per sq. ft. of uniformly distributed loads — usable with heavy foot traffic while maintaining clean and sanitary conditions. In applications where a floor is not required, floorless walk-ins are supplied with NSF-approved vinyl screed, ensuring compliance with food safety standards. Depending on the application and manufacturer recommendations, floors can be upgraded to Ultimate Reinforced, which are rated to handle up to 2,700 lbs per sq. ft. of uniformly distributed loads.

The AK Series 3 offers access options, with a choice of single 30- or 36-inch wide, 76-inch-high flush-mounted doors, centered on any side to suit a range of layouts and operational needs. Each unit features two Performer lift-off, adjustable, cam-rise, spring-assisted hinges for door operation and reliable performance, while the Safeguard deadbolt-keyed handle latch with padlock capability enhances security for stored goods. An interior safety lock-releaser handle ensures occupant safety by allowing exit from inside at any time.

To maintain energy efficiency and temperature control, the spring-actuated door closer keeps the door shut, and a digital LED thermometer with an on/off pilot light switch allows for temperature monitoring and control. The vapor-proof LED light fixture, which is centered on the interior doorjamb, delivers energy-efficient illumination for a safe working environment. For freezer applications, doors are equipped with a pre-wired pressure relief vent and heated relief vent to prevent pressure build-up and ensure safe operation.

The AK Series 3 is available with both self-contained and remote refrigeration systems, supporting indoor and outdoor installations to meet diverse site requirements. With nine standardized size options and four standard height configurations, with or without floor, selection is simplified.

Amerikooler stands behind the AK Series 3 with warranties, including a 50-year DuPont thermal warranty; 15-year panel warranty; five-year warranty on doors, floors and compressors; and one-year limited panel labor and original parts warranties, providing long-term protection. Every unit is backed by code-compliance certifications, including UL, NSF, ASTM International, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the City of Houston Public Works and Engineering.

Whether for indoor or outdoor use, the AK Series 3 is available in standardized sizes with a range of height options, simplifying installation and ensuring compatibility with nearly any space. Floorless cooler models come with NSF vinyl screed to maintain food safety standards, while outdoor units include rain roof membranes, exterior floor angles and door hoods for weather protection.

The AK Series 3 Quick-Ship Walk-In reflects Amerikooler’s commitment to providing practical, dependable cold storage solutions that address the needs of today’s commercial environments. With a focus on efficiency, construction and flexible installation options, the AK Series 3 is designed to support operational continuity.