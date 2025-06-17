PPM Technologies Introduces BatchWright Frying System

PPM Technologies, a member of Duravant’s food sorting and handling group, introduced its BatchWright frying system for kettle-style potato chips and other root-vegetable snacks. As the highest-capacity batch fryer on the market, the BatchWright produces products at rates up to 650 pounds (295 kg) per hour while offering temperature control over the frying curve. Featuring filtration, hood-down operation and energy-efficient heating, this industrial fryer achieves product quality, improves production efficiencies and reduces operating costs.

“Kettle chip processors need perfect control over their frying temperature curve to achieve the distinctive crunch consumers expect,” says Daniel Luna, director of processing at PPM Technologies. “Our new BatchWright fryer allows customers to manage exact oil temperatures throughout the cooking cycle, including a sharp initial drop when product enters the oil, followed by a stable plateau and then a gradual rise. This level of control helps processors achieve the ideal product texture, color and quality across every batch.”

Available in two sizes, the BatchWright is designed for kettle-style chips made from potatoes, sweet potatoes, parsnips, carrots and other root vegetables. Its immersion tube heating system is equipped with a fully modulating burner that enables processors to customize and replicate frying curves while achieving up to 85% fuel efficiency. The BatchWright’s Stir Assist system agitates chips during frying to prevent clumping and ensure uniform cooking. The non-stick-coated stir arms are mounted on an overhead trolley to prevent derailment during operation.

Unlike other batch fryers, the BatchWright can operate in a hood-down position to minimize oil splashing, increase operator safety and limit the need for replacement ventilation air. This hood-down design also allows for a smaller fire suppression system and improves exhaust efficiency.

To preserve oil quality and extend product shelf life, the BatchWright features a patent-pending lifting drum filter and is available with secondary filtration, such as centrifugal or pressure filters. The continuous sediment removal system helps facilitate 24/7 operation and production runs of up to 10 consecutive days before cleaning is needed. Built-in CIP spray systems, stainless steel sanitary piping and quick-release components provide full access for effective cleaning.

The BatchWright’s touchscreen HMI enables processors to create, store and select different product recipes, simplifying operation and changeovers. The system also collects production data, including batch weights, start and exit temperatures, and frying durations. The BatchWright features UL-listed controls and can integrate with plantwide monitoring platforms.

Compatible with both natural gas and propane, the BatchWright can be used in facilities with limited floor space or retrofit constraints.

For processors seeking a comprehensive line solution, PPM also offers an upstream slicer with a dual auger feed conveyor. This system integrates with the BatchWright to ensure uniform slices and deliver first-in/first-out batch processing, enhancing product quality and operational efficiencies.