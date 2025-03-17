PPM Technologies Introduces CookWright Continuous Frying System

PPM Technologies, a member of Duravant’s food sorting and handling solutions group, has introduced its CookWright continuous frying system. Designed to maximize production efficiency and product quality, the fryer offers customizable heating, belt and filtration configurations to ensure that each processor gets the ideal fryer for their unique application. The CookWright combines temperature management with oil filtration to produce consistent results while improving fuel efficiency and maximizing sanitation.

“At PPM, we know the most effective fryers are designed with close attention to details – that’s why our new CookWright includes advanced filtration technology, several strategically-placed sensors and smart controls compatible with plantwide monitoring networks,” says Daniel Luna, director of processing at PPM Technologies. “Our application-specific approach ensures each CookWright is tailored to each customer’s requirements, delivering the best-looking and -tasting products every time.”

The CookWright can fry potato chips, corn-based snacks, extruded snacks, pita chips, plantain chips, nuts and seeds, proteins like pork rinds, appetizers like spring rolls, and more. Available in a range of capacities, the system can be customized with different belt designs depending on product characteristics, such as whether the product floats, sinks or changes buoyancy during frying. Heating options include direct-fired immersion tubes, gas-fired heat exchangers and indirect thermal-fluid exchange, with single or multi-zone heating configurations available.

Oil quality is preserved through a filtration system that features PPM’s patent-pending drum filter and secondary filtration options. This oil management technology extends oil life and improves product appearance and taste, while reducing operational costs. The CookWright’s continuous oil circulation with multiple inlets ensures uniform heat distribution throughout the fryer.

Equipped with upgraded sensors and controls that enhance operational reliability and monitoring, the CookWright collects data, including temperature logs, operating hours and fault histories, which are accessible through its touchscreen HMI. The controls enable integration with plantwide systems for monitoring overall equipment efficiency.

Engineered for durability in food processing environments, the CookWright is built with high-temperature bearings; oversized bearings for reliability; stainless-steel reducers; and totally enclosed, non-ventilated stainless-steel motors designed to withstand washdown conditions. The fryer features CIP (clean-in-place) functionality with dedicated controls to simplify and streamline the cleaning and sanitation process.

The CookWright is configured to integrate with PPM’s product portfolio, including seasoning, cooling and conveying systems, as well as processing solutions from other Duravant brands. This integration approach allows food processors to source complete, turnkey frying lines from a single, trusted supplier, streamlining project management and ensuring that all components work together cohesively.

Processors can learn more about the CookWright frying system and PPM’s other equipment at SNAXPO Booth #739, which is being held March 30 to April 1 in Orlando, Fla.